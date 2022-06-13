GRADUATION: Congratulations, Chief Sealth International High School Class of 2022!

(WSB video/photos)

“Class of 2022, you made it!” That’s how Chief Sealth International High School principal Ray Morales greeted his first graduating class tonight at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. He acknowledged what the 230+ seniors had experienced, with the pandemic dominating more than half their time in high school. But no one dwelled on that. Student speaker Joselyn Panganiban quoted the school’s namesake, Chief Seattle: “Take nothing but memories and leave nothing but footprints.”

Staff speaker Matthew Baudhuin speculated that students chose him for his “dad jokes” – and told a few – while also sharing words of inspiration, advising the grads to “go forth and be awesome.”

This was the shortest of the night’s two ceremonies at NCSWAC, but it included unique elements, starting with a land acknowledgment followed by a Native song:

As the graduates walked up for their individual moments of acknowledgment, many of their caps told stories, in some cases what’s next for the grads:

And in some cases, words of wisdom:

Whatever was or wasn’t on them, many of those caps went toward the sky after the tassel turn led by Jessica Hong:

School Board director Leslie Harris, asked by principal Morales if she would accept the class, declared, “Indeed I do!” Morales, meantime, was congratulated on his first year by also-first-year Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones:

(L-R, director of secondary schools Chris Carter, Harris, Morales, Jones)

In less than an hour, the ceremony concluded, with proud family and friends ready to greet the grads: