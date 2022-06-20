CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: About this morning’s other West Seattle shooting

Our report on the early-morning shooting death in Delridge began as a note that police were investigating two reported shootings. We finally have a bit of information from police about the other one. This one wasn’t brought to authorities’ attention until the victim had been taken from the scene and was driving, or being driven to a hospital. That original call was made from White Center, so the call was first routed to the King County Sheriff’s Office, but when they were told the shooting had happened at 16th SW/SW Cambridge, it became a Seattle Police case. This afternoon, SPD spokesperson Valerie Carson tells WSB they’ve confirmed that a 35-year-old man was shot there, and that he’s now at Harborview Medical Center. Police have not yet, however, been able to interview him about the circumstances, because of the treatment he’s been undergoing, Det. Carson said.