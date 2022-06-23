CONGRATULATIONS! Five students receive scholarships from Rotary Club of West Seattle

Five local students are getting help with college from the Rotary Club of West Seattle. Here’s the announcement:

The West Seattle Rotary Club has awarded over $19,000 in scholarships to four local area high school students and one student at Washington State University. These annually awarded scholarships are funded by two endowed programs (Gambriell and Past Presidents) and one program funded by donations to our annual fundraising campaigns (Student of the Year). On June 14th, four of the five awardees spoke via Zoom at the Club’s weekly meeting, presenting a bio-sketch of their many school and extracurricular activities, their career goals, what they regard as their most important attributes.

The recipients are:

Yasmeen Aden, Chief Sealth International High School, planning to study psychology at UW, Gambriell and Student of the Year scholarships

Jayden Elenez, West Seattle High School, planning to study aviation at CWU, Gambriell and Student of the Year scholarships

Mevina Ott, West Seattle High School, planning to study the sciences at Stanford, Student of the Year scholarship

Lola Taylor, studying at Washington State University, Gambriell scholarship

Diego Estome-Hedger, studying at South Seattle College and headed for San Diego State, Past Presidents scholarship

Watch for application information for next year’s scholarships here.