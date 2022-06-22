CAN YOU HELP? Be a life-saver – donate blood in West Seattle!

If you can donate blood, Bloodworks Northwest hopes you’ll do it during their upcoming West Seattle pop-ups. Here’s the announcement:

Summer activities like travel, visiting guests, and fun in the sun sometimes prevent would-be donors from donating blood, and blood inventory struggles throughout the season. Our community’s need for blood is constant, no matter the weather.

That gift of blood takes just an hour of your time to give. Our next West Seattle blood donation opportunity is at the Pop-up @ Our Lady of Guadalupe (7000 35th Ave SW) on June 27, 28, 29, 30, and July 6, 7, 8, 14, & 15 in the air-conditioned gym!

We have LOTS of OPEN appointment slots. Please try and help fill one! A local patient will be forever glad you did! Please use this link to sign up.

Masks and appointments are required. For more about the safety of donating blood during the pandemic, eligibility, help booking your appointment and other info, please visit bloodworksnw.org