About those fireworks to the west

If you too are hearing fireworks off to the distant west – it’s the return of the Bremerton Bridge Blast fireworks show, fired from the Manette Bridge in east Bremerton.
West Seattle, Washington
26 Sunday
If you too are hearing fireworks off to the distant west – it’s the return of the Bremerton Bridge Blast fireworks show, fired from the Manette Bridge in east Bremerton.
I was wondering if the pirates were putting on a mock battle or something. From our place in Seaview it sounded like muffled salvos of cannons.
Ahhhhhh! Thanks, I was wondering where the thunder noise was coming from! I live by the Fauntleroy ferry. Summer is here!! Yeah!
| 2 COMMENTS