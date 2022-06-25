West Seattle, Washington

About those fireworks to the west

June 25, 2022 10:24 pm
If you too are hearing fireworks off to the distant west – it’s the return of the Bremerton Bridge Blast fireworks show, fired from the Manette Bridge in east Bremerton.

  • Noticed June 25, 2022 (10:29 pm)
    I was wondering if the pirates were putting on a mock battle or something.  From our place in Seaview it sounded like muffled salvos of cannons.

  • TMT June 25, 2022 (10:39 pm)
    Ahhhhhh! Thanks, I was wondering where the thunder noise was coming from! I live by the Fauntleroy ferry. Summer is here!! Yeah! 

