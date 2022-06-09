9 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Salmonberry in Fauntleroy Park, photographed by Rosalie Miller)

Here’s what you need to know for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WADING POOLS CLOSED: Cloudy and probably below 70 degrees again today, so the city says wading pools won’t open. (But Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm.)

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park will be open today as its 7-days-a-week schedule continues, noon-7 pm.

PRIDE FAMILY STORY TIME – LOCATION CHANGED: 6:30 pm at NEW LOCATION: COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF WEST SEATTLE OUTDOOR SPACE (9450 22nd SW).

LIVE MUSIC: Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

KUNDALINI YOGA, MEDITATION, SOUND BATH: New night and location – Inner Alchemy now presents this weekly event at Jet City Labs, 7 pm Wednesdays. (4546 California SW, upstairs)

THEATER: Final week at ArtsWest Playhouse (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) for Julia Izumi‘s “miku, and the gods.” 7:30 pm curtain. Get tickets here!

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm on Wednesdays, Kimball and The Fugitive Trio perform live at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

TRIVIA x 3: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; also 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); and at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

Calendar event to add? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!