5 options for your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by Troy Sterk)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your sunny Friday:

ALKI PLANTING PARTY: If you have some time to devote to beautifying West Seattle’s most famous park, join Seattle Parks gardeners and other community volunteers on the east side of Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki) any time between noon and 4 pm today, as previewed here.

COMMENT DEADLINE: Today’s the deadline for emailing comments on the new illuminated sign proposed for Louisa Boren STEM K-8 (5950 Delridge Way SW), as noted in our previous report on the proposal.

CITY COUNCILMEMBER’S OFFICE HOURS: 2-6 pm, Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s monthly “office hours” by appointment with constituents – see our calendar listing for information on how to book a time.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: Anthony Lee Phillips performs acoustic music, 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). All ages, no cover.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Joe Hellmore, Jordan Biggs, Lindstrom and The Limit perform at The Skylark. 7 pm doors, 8 pm show. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have something to add to our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!