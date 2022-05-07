West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Seen this stolen Santa Cruz bicycle?

May 7, 2022 1:39 pm
Peter sent the photo and report:

My bike was stolen near Bonair and Sunset on May 6th around 5:00 pm. The suspect had been walking with a gas can to his car but after seeing my bike he dropped the can, grabbed my bike and headed downhill. I called the cops and mentioned that the car he was walking to didn’t have any plates and had a busted out passenger side window. An officer responded to the scene and confirmed that the Blue Hyundai Tucson was stolen.

I attached a pic of my bike. It is a 2014 Black Santa Cruz Bronson.

If you find it, let us know and we’ll connect you. Preliminary SPD tracking # (pending official report #) is T22011584.

