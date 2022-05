Be on the lookout for Stefan‘s stolen business van:

My van got stolen – (4400 block of) 40th SW. I’m a contractor; it happened on 05/24/22 at 5:30 am. It’s a white Chevy 2005 2500 white van with About The Grout Tile on the side of it. License # CAS9883. Case # 22-130587.

Stefan did find some of his stolen tools in a pickup. But the van is still missing – if you’ve seen it, he is at 312-810-3750.