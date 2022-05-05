WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Riverview gunfire

Police responded to multiple reports of suspected gunfire late last night, and found evidence at one location – Riverview Playfield. People nearby started calling 911 just after 10 pm. Police reported finding at least four casings in the parking lot, about 100 feet south of the park restrooms. No property damage or injuries were reported. Officers were told “two silver sedans” were seen leaving the area right after the shots were heard. If you have any information, the SPD incident number is 22-112222.

SIDE NOTE: SPD’s Tweets by Beat, the source for the automated feed at the top of our Crime Watch page (and also used by some apps), changed various call classifications recently and no longer differentiates between confirmed and unconfirmed gunfire reports – previously, an unconfirmed report was labeled “noise disturbance.” This change also can mean multiple entries for the same incident if the (possible) shots were called in by multiple people (as was the case with Riverview).