WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Reopening celebration’s winning design

As of tonight, the West Seattle Bridge has been closed for 800 days. Next week, SDOT promises an update on the timeline for reopening it. And once there’s a date for that, the community coalition planning a reopening celebration will know when it can happen. In the meantime, the design contest has a winner:

The artist is Susie Perry. Full details are yet to come, but the party planners expected to use the logo on a variety of swag/merchandise, including T-shirts. The community-planned-and-funded celebration is likely to include a run/walk on the bridge plus a food festival. Plans are likely to solidify afterthe aforementioned timeline update is presented at the June 9th meeting of the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force