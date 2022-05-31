West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Reopening celebration’s winning design

May 31, 2022 6:45 pm
As of tonight, the West Seattle Bridge has been closed for 800 days. Next week, SDOT promises an update on the timeline for reopening it. And once there’s a date for that, the community coalition planning a reopening celebration will know when it can happen. In the meantime, the design contest has a winner:

The artist is Susie Perry. Full details are yet to come, but the party planners expected to use the logo on a variety of swag/merchandise, including T-shirts. The community-planned-and-funded celebration is likely to include a run/walk on the bridge plus a food festival. Plans are likely to solidify afterthe aforementioned timeline update is presented at the June 9th meeting of the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force

  • HS May 31, 2022 (7:40 pm)
    Congratulations Susie 👏👏👏👏

  • Sonja May 31, 2022 (7:54 pm)
    It looks great!

