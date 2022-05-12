WEST SEATTLE ART WALK SCENE: ‘Sky’ by the bay

From the northernmost stop on tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk:

Androu Morgan and Barbara Fugate are two of the artists whose works are featured in “Sky,” the display at Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle (1309 Harbor SW); LWPT co-owner Mark Bouma sent the photo. Barbara also curated “Sky,” described as “a collection of seven artists’ interpretation of the sky.” It’s an apt subject for LWPT, whose light-filled clinic is across the street from the shore of Elliott Bay, with a view of sky as well as sea. LWPT co-owner Laura Bouma tells us an upcoming exhibit at the clinic will focus on flowers.