TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Thursday notes

6:03 AM: Good morning; welcome to Thursday, May 19th.

WEATHER

The National Weather Service predicts a partly sunny day with the high around 60. (Yesterday only hit 57, 10 degrees below the seasonal norm.)

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule, but watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

No midday West Seattle Water Taxi service today, for one last day of dock work, as announced.

Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

CLOSURE AHEAD

As we first reported last night, SDOT says the eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct will be closed late Friday through early Monday for expansion-joint and pothole work.

BICYCLING

Tomorrow (Friday) is Bike Everywhere Day, and West Seattle Bike Connections is co-sponsoring a station under the bridge for both commute periods – 6 to 9 am and 4 to 7 pm.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

787th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.