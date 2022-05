(WSB photos)

Pitcher Felix Schlede got the win for West Seattle High School tonight in a Metro League playoff game against Bishop Blanchet, striking out 13 in six innings on the way to the Wildcats’ 5-2 victory. They played in intermittently showery weather at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center.

The big inning for WSHS was the fifth, when they brought in three runs.

Next up, the league-leading Wildcats play Eastside Catholic at 7 pm Saturday, also at Steve Cox.