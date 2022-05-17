RETURNING: Emerald Water Anglers Summerfest at Me-Kwa-Mooks this Saturday

(WSB file photo)

We’re days away from another spring/summer event that’s making a comeback this year: Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor) will gather vendors, guides, and fly-fishing fans at Me-Kwa-Mooks Park on Saturday (May 21st) for EWA Summerfest. 9 am-3 pm, visit the park to try new rods and lines, see demonstrations (EWA proprietor Dave McCoy talks Puget Sound fly fishing at 10), and enjoy food that’ll put you in the mood for a fishing trip. Everything’s free but the food. Me-Kwa-Mooks is in the 4500 block of Beach Drive.