Remembering James Jones, 1940-2022

Family and friends are remembering James Jones, and sharing this with the community:

James William Jones, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away April 20, 2022. He was born May 11, 1940 in Great Falls, Montana to Lloyd and Stella Jones.

Jim will always be remembered for his love of salmon fishing, boating, Husky football, and talking with pride about his daughters and grandchildren.

Jim grew up in West Seattle, running around Lincoln Park and Alki Beach. He graduated from West Seattle High School in 1958 and went on to graduate from the University of Washington School of Business in 1964. He was also a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School. Jim served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves and worked on the Washington State Ferries, developing his seamanship and love of the water.

Jim and Dorothy Joyce married in 1960. Daughters Denise and Lauren were adored by their father. He encouraged them in all of their activities throughout the years and was their biggest supporter. Jim and Dorothy divorced in the early 1980s.

Jim’s shared knowledge in the fields of agriculture, forestry, fishing, construction, and commercial lending helped many people. His banking career began in 1964 at SeaFirst/Bank of America, serving as Branch Manager, Loan Officer, and Vice President. In 1992 he moved to Frontier Bank as Vice President and Senior Lending Officer, retiring in 2000.

Throughout his career and retirement, Jim always gave back to the community. He served over 30 years on the Puget Sound Kidney Centers Board of Directors; was a past member of the Arlington Rotary Club, served on the Arlington City Council and various other boards.

Jim met his wife and best friend Patti and they were blessed with almost 36 years of marriage. They enjoyed boating and fishing in the San Juan and Gulf Islands, exploring the Washington and Oregon coasts, and lots of road trips.

Jim’s spirit and love for life lives on with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by his wife Patti, daughters Denise (Alex Hattwig), Lauren (Greg Stephens), and grandchildren Camille, Chloe, and Charlie, as well as many close friends and relatives.

Service was held last weekend at Peace Lutheran Church in Silvana. Memorials to the Puget Sound Kidney Centers appreciated.