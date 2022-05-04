Portal LLC = West Seattle concrete. Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Need concrete work? Portal LLC is in West Seattle, here to help! As we welcome Portal to the WSB sponsor team, here’s what proprietor Chris Hildebrand wants you to know:

We are unique in that we live in and exclusively service the community of West Seattle. We’ve called West Seattle home for over 20 years and we are deeply connected to these neighborhoods and the families who live here. Staying in one place means we can be responsive to our clients when they need us, and it also means accountability – we are your neighbor, we are easy to find, and we can only be successful if we take great care of every single West Seattle resident we are fortunate enough to work with.

Clients tell us they like working with Portal because of our professionalism, our clear communication, and our focus on Customer Satisfaction. Our online reviews tell the story from our client’s perspective and we hope people check those out. Here is a text I recently received which is typical of the feedback we receive: “Chris, I just wanted to tell you that in all the days of rain lately, our basement has remained dry. We are thrilled. Thanks again for the work with the drains and the new pavement at the back of our house. It was money well spent!”

We have been involved in volunteer grassroots efforts in and around the West Seattle DIY skateboard community for over two decades and don’t have any plans to quit. If anyone has a concrete skate spot they need help with, I invite them to hit us up!

In that photo is a recent project in West Seattle. Our client hired us to build stairs and a wall, and halfway through the project asked if we could add “skateboard-able” elements to the design. This was the concept we ended up coming up with together. We love building stuff like this and dream of pouring concrete skate structures all throughout West Seattle!

Envisioning a project? Reach Portal at chris@buildwithportal.com and 206-419-3880 (text or voice).

We thank Portal LLC for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.