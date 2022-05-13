Memorial planned May 23rd for Jack Geary, 1944-2022

Family and friends will gather May 23rd to remember Jack Geary, and are sharing this remembrance with his community:

Thomas “Jack” Anthony Geary, 77, of Seattle, passed away on May 6th, 2022, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jack was brought into this world on June 12th, 1944, by his loving parents, John “Jack” Geary and Sarah “Sadie” Geary, in Nuns Island, Galway, Ireland, where he spent the early part of his life. As a student, Jack attended Saint Patrick’s Primary School in his youth, then graduated from Saint Joseph’s Secondary School in 1961. True to his studious nature, Jack went on to earn a college degree in both English and History, as well as a Higher Diploma in Education in 1965 at University College Galway.

Throughout his academic years, Jack was enthralled by recreational activities like rowing and rugby. He won five rugby championship cups, one during secondary school and four while attending college. While Jack was a gifted student and sportsman, most people remember him for his lifelong passion for music, which he enjoyed up until his final day. To Jack, music was life. As a keen musician, he became well known in the folk scene in Galway following college and went on to start his first band in Galway called “The Galway Blazers.”

Eager to establish a meaningful career in music, Jack left Ireland in 1968 and moved to New York City, where he played music in a band called “The Freedom Folk” with Sean Tyrrell. Together they produced a beautiful folk album called “Apples in Winter.”

Soon after, Jack moved to Boston and then to Newburyport, Massachusetts in 1969. It was in Newburyport that Jack met the love of his life, Terri, at a restaurant called the Townhouse, in Lowell, Massachusetts. The two married a year later on January 27th, 1970. On June 9th, 1971 they had their son, Colin Geary. Colin was raised in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

While in Newburyport, Jack formed a band called Harvest Home. For two decades Jack continued to play music; Terri had careers as a flight attendant and a restaurateur. Together they were living their best lives while raising their son.

In 1991, Jack and Terri drove across the country to settle in Seattle and care for Terri’s elderly mother. Jack played music in the local area and in 1993 he and Terry became proprietors of The Owl n’ Thistle Irish Pub, located in downtown Seattle. Eager to make this a family business, Colin answered his parents call to move to Seattle and help run the pub. It was at The Owl n’ Thistle that Jack felt the greatest joy entertaining friends and patrons, which he did up until his final days. To this day, The Owl n Thistle has been wildly successful and a staple in the community. Thanks to Jack’s hands-on approach and generous nature, many of his employees went on to become entrepreneurs, restauranteurs, and successful musicians. Walking into The Owl n’ Thistle for the first time, there’s a strong sense of community with patrons and locals but also a rich connection with the Seattle music scene, all which Jack took great pride in fostering. Today, Jack’s memory is celebrated by friends and family who he loved with all his heart.

Jack was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Sadie Geary, his siblings Angela Packard, John (Poonah) Geary, and his son Colin Geary. He is survived by his wife Terri Geary, his brother Eamonn Geary, and his sisters Maura Castling, Jane Bilyard, and sister Susan Quinn.

Please join us on Monday, May 23, 2022 @ 11 am at Holy Rosary Church in West Seattle, 4139 42nd Ave SW. Reception to follow at The Owl n’ Thistle Irish Pub, 808 Post Ave.