MEMORIAL DAY 2022: West Seattle notes

(WSB photo, Sunday at Forest Lawn)

Good morning. Notes for the holiday:

TRANSIT

Metro: Sunday schedule

West Seattle Water Taxi: Sunday schedule

Washington State Ferries: See today’s schedules here

Sound Transit: Sunday schedule

TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Our page highlighting local cameras is here

SDOT’s map with cameras and alerts from around the city is here

HAPPENING TODAY

Junction flag help – 9 am and/or 4 pm, meet up with volunteers at the northeast corner of California/Alaska to help put up and/or take down the American flags commemorating the holiday.

Memorial Day poppies – Drive, ride, or walk up to American Legion Post 160 (3618 SW Alaska) 10 am-4 pm for your poppy, by donation, to help veterans.

Outdoor-gear sale – Next door to Post 160, new WSB sponsor Mountain to Sound Outfitters‘ sale continues today, 11 am-6 pm. (3602 SW Alaska)

Low tide with beach naturalists – Today’s -1.7-foot low tide at 11:39 am is not super-low, but Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists will be out again today. Find them at Constellation Park and Lincoln Park 10:30 am-12:30 pm.

The Clay Cauldron’s anniversary – 1-4 pm, shop, create, celebrate the pottery studio’s first anniversary! (5214 Delridge Way SW)

(Photo sent by Al)

Anything else? Text us – 206-293-6302 – thank you!