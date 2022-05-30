MEMORIAL DAY 2022: West Seattle notes

(WSB photo, Sunday at Forest Lawn)
Good morning. Notes for the holiday:
TRANSIT
Metro: Sunday schedule
West Seattle Water Taxi: Sunday schedule
Washington State Ferries: See today’s schedules here
Sound Transit: Sunday schedule
TRAFFIC CAMERAS
Our page highlighting local cameras is here
SDOT’s map with cameras and alerts from around the city is here
HAPPENING TODAY
Junction flag help – 9 am and/or 4 pm, meet up with volunteers at the northeast corner of California/Alaska to help put up and/or take down the American flags commemorating the holiday.
Memorial Day poppies – Drive, ride, or walk up to American Legion Post 160 (3618 SW Alaska) 10 am-4 pm for your poppy, by donation, to help veterans.
Outdoor-gear sale – Next door to Post 160, new WSB sponsor Mountain to Sound Outfitters‘ sale continues today, 11 am-6 pm. (3602 SW Alaska)
Low tide with beach naturalists – Today’s -1.7-foot low tide at 11:39 am is not super-low, but Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists will be out again today. Find them at Constellation Park and Lincoln Park 10:30 am-12:30 pm.
The Clay Cauldron’s anniversary – 1-4 pm, shop, create, celebrate the pottery studio’s first anniversary! (5214 Delridge Way SW)
Anything else? Text us – 206-293-6302 – thank you!
