HAPPENING NOW: Final hours at Illusions Hair Design

You have 2 1/2 more hours to stop by for snacks, sips, and stories as Illusions Hair Design gets ready to close its doors forever. Owner Sue Lindblom and her longtime team are retiring from the salon business.

Lindblom announced the closure three months ago so clients had plenty of time to prepare; we talked with her then about the salon’s 44 years and trailblazing business practices. (She has also sold the building at 5619 California SW, so its future is in somebody else’s hands.) P.S. – we want to thank her for 14 years of sponsoring WSB!