GARDENING? Friends of Roxhill Elementary fundraiser extended

If the weather’s kept you out of the garden, no worries, it’s not too late to get set up for a productive summer! Friends of Roxhill Elementary has extended its fundraiser until May 24th – five more days to order. In case you missed the original announcement in March:

We are partnering again with Flower Power Fundraising to sell flower bulbs, kitchen garden herbs, sprouts, seeds and more to bring some joy to your home garden or window sill this spring.” Go here to shop. You can support a specific Roxhill student by writing their name in “Give Credit for This Sale to” at checkout. Friends of Roxhill Elementary gets 50% of the profits from every order. Questions? friendsofroxhill@gmail.com Share This