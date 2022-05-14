GARAGE SALE DAY 2022: Post-WSCGSD notes

It’s past 3 pm, so for most sales, the curtain has fallen. Thanks to everyone who’s been selling or shopping, enabling a decade-and-a-half-plus tradition to return. A few notes:

DONATION TRUCK FULL: If you missed the mentions in our as-it-happened coverage and on the map/list page, the Lafayette PTA Goodwill truck filled within minutes, so do NOT take anything there. Two other organizations have expressed an interest in donations, as noted here.

LEFT BEHIND: We’ve received two notes about items left behind – in one case, a purchased item whose buyers did not take everything they were entitled to. John says they bought “a Ryobi 40V battery pole hedge trimmer from me but did not take the batteries and charger with them. I’d love to get the batteries to them. Especially since it won’t work without them.” If that trimmer buyer is you, let us know so we can connect you.

Also – did you buy this at one sale and accidentally leave it at another?

Marianne reports, “This was left at our garage sale: 3433 39th Ave. SW.”