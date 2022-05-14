HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2022 is on!

(FIND THE WSCGSD MAP/LIST AND UPDATES HERE … INSTAGRAM STORIES COVERAGE AT @WESTSEATTLEBLOG)

(From Haley at Sale #54, 4222 SW Hill)

As if on cue, the sun broke through just a few minutes before the official start of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day at 9 am. Forecasters – and radar – say the morning showers have mostly passed. Some sellers are under cover anyway, like Elise at Sale #305, 5643 47th Ave SW:

This is meant to help Elise’s parents downsize: “Please please please, come buy their … stuff.” We’re adding more pics (westseattleblog@gmail.com) and we also have a team visiting some sales for Instagram Stories you’ll find at @westseattleblog.

9:23 AM: First sale we tried stopping at was just getting set up – understandable since the weather took its time about drying out. (Which @WestSeaWX says is indeed what’s happening.) But most are up and running – here’s a pic Christine sent from Sale #30 at 2311 SW Myrtle:

Their sale promises a wide variety of apparel and accessories as well as an electric chainsaw.

10 AM: The annual bonanza of antiques and collectibles at California/Genesee is Sale #75 this year:

Ringleader here is local entrepreneur John Bennett:

Melissa at Sale #262, 9327 45th SW, has an eclectic array too, from original framed artwork to home décor including rugs:

Again, the clickable and printable versions of the list/map are here. Updates to come!