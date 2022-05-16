FOLLOWUP: Seattle Public Schools cancels plan to go to three-tier schedule

Just in from Seattle Public Schools – the much-decried plan to change to a three-tier start schedule, which would have had some schools starting as early as 7:30 am and some as late as 9:30 am, has been scrapped, for now. Just published on the district website:

We have heard from many families who are concerned about the proposal to change school start times.

Superintendent Jones has determined Seattle Public Schools will continue the two-tier transportation system for the 2022-23 school year. This means elementary, K-8, and middle schools will not change their start and end times in September. Some high schools may see a 10-minute change in start time.

This determination will allow us to keep the current structure as we continue to find ways to improve transportation services.

The national bus driver shortage continues to affect our ability to provide full service to all students who are eligible for transportation.

It is likely we will begin the 2022-23 school year with the same reduced bus service that has been in place since last fall. We will continue to explore whether we can restore the routes that have been suspended. Consistent with our strategic plan, SPS prioritizes systems to serve students of color and those furthest from educational justice.

In the coming months, there will be more opportunities to share your feedback and input as we continue to study available options for reliable transportation services. We are committed to ensuring that students arrive at school on time and ready to learn.

Thank you to everyone who sent feedback. If you have questions or comments, please share them with us on our Let’s Talk feedback form.