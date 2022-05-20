ELECTION 2022: Filing Week is over – here’s who filed to run for local Legislature seats

Filing Week is over and pending the withdrawal deadline on Monday, the fields are tentatively finalized for positions up for election this year. The only West Seattle (and vicinity)-specific positions on which you’ll be voting this year are in the 34th Legislative District – State Senator and two State House Representatives. Here’s who has filed:

34TH DISTRICT STATE SENATOR (no links because the incumbent is the only one with a functioning website listed)

Joe Nguyen (D, incumbent)

Amber Bennett (I)

Goodspaceguy (R)

Larry Hussey (no party preference)

Tony Mitchum (no party preference)

John Potter (R)

34TH DISTRICT STATE HOUSE POSITION 1 (no incumbent – Rep. Eileen Cody is retiring)

Emily Alvarado (D)

Leah Griffin (D)

Jolie Lansdowne (R)

34TH DISTRICT STATE HOUSE POSITION 2

Joe Fitzgibbon (D, incumbent)

Andrew Pilloud (R)

You’ll also be voting on King County Prosecuting Attorney (for which West Seattleite Leesa Manion and Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell remain the only candidates), U.S. Senate, U.S. House District 7, Secretary of State, and a variety of city, county, and state judgeships. Here’s the full list of who’s filed for everything. After the withdrawal deadline passes on Monday afternoon, the fields will be finalized for the August 2nd primary. First local debate/forum of the season is planned by the 34th District Democrats for State House Position 1, next Thursday (May 26th) – details to come.