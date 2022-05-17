DESTINATION DELRIDGE: One big night of food and fun ‘in support of art, nature, and neighborhood’

You can dine, dance, learn, and enjoy entertainment this Saturday night (May 21st) while giving a boost to the many programs under the wings of DNDA. Here’s the reminder we just received:

Join DNDA to awaken new possibilities in support of art, nature, and neighborhood, as community members come together to raise funds and support DNDA’s programs in SW Seattle. Destination Delridge: Awaken is this Saturday, May 21st at DNDA’s Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. The event will generate proceeds to sustain DNDA’s low-income housing facilities, youth arts and educational programs, and environmental restoration efforts in Southwest Seattle.

Destination Delridge: Awaken

Saturday, May 21

6 pm Doors | 7 pm Dinner | 8 pm Dancing

Youngstown Cultural Arts Center

4408 Delridge Way SW

Tickets available here

Delicious food and drink will be provided by Chef Mulu Abate of Phresh Eats, and entertainment includes live music from Goody Bagg and Sabyu, live painting by Cleopatra Cutler, poetry from Jamaar Smiley, an intergenerational dance performance from Northwest Tap, an aerial performance by Gabby Leiva, and a dance party with KEXP’s DJ Toya B.

“Not only is Destination Delridge a great party featuring stellar performances,” said DNDA Executive Director David Bestock, “it’s rooted in our community and is an important event to sustain all of our innovative art, nature, and neighborhood programming.”

Destination Delridge attendees will mix, minglem, and learn about DNDA’s exciting programs, such as the Restorative Justice program for students at Interagency Academy, Seattle Public School’s alternative high school. Testimonials from DNDA’s other programs, such as the Summer Youth Program and Urban Forest Restoration Program, will be interweaved throughout the event as well.

Guests will engage in interactive art, a raffle, wine ring toss, a raise-the-paddle, and an online silent auction, with all proceeds benefitting DNDA’s programs and the Youngstown Cultural Arts Center.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through the organization’s website. For more information, call the DNDA office at 206-935-2999 or email destinationdelridge@dnda.org.