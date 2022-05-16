COUNTDOWN: Get in on 2022 Loop the ‘Lupe

Sun’s out, sky’s clearing, yes, summer really is approaching. So it’s a great day to jump into the 5K obstacle-course-and-more Loop the ‘Lupe:

IT’S TIME TO GET IN THE LOOP: Race Director Brian Callanan has a friendly reminder about signing up for Loop the ‘Lupe, Our Lady of Guadalupe’s annual obstacle-course 5K, which is happening June 4th at Walt Hundley Playfield. You can register right up through race day, but with the order for t-shirts going TODAY, participants are invited to sign up as soon as possible!

The Loop, now in its sixth year, will feature its traditional four events: the 5K obstacle course, the 5K run/walk, the Youth Dash (1K, kids 8 and younger with parental supervision) and the Senior Saunter (a flat, 20-minute timed walk). There are prizes from Avalon Glassworks, City Sweats, RowHouse, Peel & Press, and more for top finishers and Best Costume/Team Name. New this year: all entrants will receive a participation medal (see it at right) along with their tech race t-shirts.

The first event for the Loop kicks off at 11 a.m. on 6/4, and participants are invited to stick around for live music from West Seattle School of Rock, a BBQ, and a beer garden (21+) sponsored by Georgetown Brewing. Go here to register!