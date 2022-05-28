BIZNOTE: Happy 1st anniversary, Lake Washington Physical Therapy!

Mark Bouma of Lake Washington Physical Therapy (1309 Harbor Avenue SW; WSB sponsor) sent photos from a big week at the clinic: “It was our 1-year anniversary in West Seattle and we had many giveaways in the clinic, including mugs, t-shirts, roses, and water bottles to show appreciation for our patients.”

He also wants to get the word out that the clinic has added some new offerings – this flyer has details. And even if you don’t need physical-therapy services right now, remember that the clinic has also been showcasing local art – Mark says some new artwork is on the way in the next few months.