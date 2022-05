(Added: Texted photo)

1:48 PM: Thanks for all the tips. There’s a big fire callout just north of the 1st Av S bridge. SFD says the fire is in a boathouse. Updates to come.

(Seattle Fire Department photo)

2:11 PM: Update from SFD: “6300 block of 1st Ave. South: three boats and boathouse (housing two of the boats) have burned. One person reported to have sustained injuries; search of boats is still underway. Working to put out hot spots.” Here’s a map.