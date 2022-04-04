YOU CAN HELP: Volunteer for this year’s Duwamish Alive!

(WSB file photo)

Also returning this year: The large-scale volunteer-work day all along the Duwamish River and its watershed, to help restore the health of Seattle’s only river. The spring 2022 Duwamish Alive! event is planned for Saturday, April 16th. Even before announcing it to the community at large, some groups have filled up the volunteer openings at various sites, but some openings remain: “Group B” for kayak cleanup (kayaks provided!) and habitat restoration – find the signup info here – and The Heron’s Nest, which is also open to groups and offering children’s activities – email info@duwamishalive.org to sign up for that site.