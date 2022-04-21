West Seattle’s Little Free Art Gallery reopens

Along with Little Free Libraries and Little Free Pantries, West Seattle has a Little Free Art Gallery, and it’s reopened for the season. Mindi Katzman first told us about it last year and just sent these photos and update:

After a brief winter closure, West Seattle’s Little Free Art Gallery has re-opened.

As a reminder to your readers, it is located in the Morgan Junction just a few blocks east of Thriftway on 38th Avenue SW, between Graham and Morgan.

Please c’mon by and grab a little piece. Or, leave a piece. Or just enjoy!!!!

Looking forward to brightening your point of view.