West Seattle’s first Little Free Art Gallery!

March 26, 2021 4:00 pm
2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

That’s Mindi Katzman with what she says is a West Seattle first! She sent the photos and report:

West Seattle now has its own Little Free Art Gallery, set up by me and installed yesterday. The idea is to promote a little cheer, delight, and fun…and of course, art.

Anyone can drop off a small piece, either two- or three-dimensional (potters – think small seconds or firsts; painters – small pieces etc.) This is for everyone and anyone. Take a piece, leave a piece, or both!!! But PLEASE, do not take the figures, easels, or bench.

This was possible thanks to the efforts of Ken Cermak, who built it; Brian Mooney, who installed the post; Natalie Dupille, who cheered me on and helped install the gallery; and Emme Dupille – who contributed the first piece. And of course, Tracey Milraney, Milraney.com, who has made the concept take off. I look forward to seeing what comes and goes.

The Little Free Art Gallery is in Morgan Junction, 38th Avenue SW, between Morgan and Graham.

2 Replies to "West Seattle's first Little Free Art Gallery!"

  • Kravitz March 26, 2021 (4:30 pm)
    I am an artist and printmaker and would love to have one of these in front of my house; how can I get in touch with people to help me with building and installing one? I tried the web link for Milraney.com, but it didn’t seem to be working. I just love this idea so much!

  • Stacy March 26, 2021 (4:33 pm)
    Oh, neighbor, this is the BEST THING EVER! Thank you so much.

