West Seattle’s first Little Free Art Gallery!

That’s Mindi Katzman with what she says is a West Seattle first! She sent the photos and report:

West Seattle now has its own Little Free Art Gallery, set up by me and installed yesterday. The idea is to promote a little cheer, delight, and fun…and of course, art.

Anyone can drop off a small piece, either two- or three-dimensional (potters – think small seconds or firsts; painters – small pieces etc.) This is for everyone and anyone. Take a piece, leave a piece, or both!!! But PLEASE, do not take the figures, easels, or bench.

This was possible thanks to the efforts of Ken Cermak, who built it; Brian Mooney, who installed the post; Natalie Dupille, who cheered me on and helped install the gallery; and Emme Dupille – who contributed the first piece. And of course, Tracey Milraney, Milraney.com, who has made the concept take off. I look forward to seeing what comes and goes.

The Little Free Art Gallery is in Morgan Junction, 38th Avenue SW, between Morgan and Graham.