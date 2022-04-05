WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: More catalytic converters stolen; bike theft

Three thefts in West Seattle Crime Watch – first, two more reports of catalytic converters being taken:

CC THEFT #1: From Peter:

I’m writing to report that my catalytic converter was stolen last night from my 22 year old car in my driveway in the Fauntleroy/Lincoln Park area.

We’ve got a followup out to ask what kind of car.

CC THEFT #2: From Dayton:

At 12:30 am on Monday, April 4th, my wife and I heard some sounds of metal being cut. Thinking at first that this was a business causing after-hours noise, my wife went outside our house to investigate. She saw a car stopped in the road on 17th Ave. SW [3800 block] with a driver behind the wheel. She then heard metal-cutting sounds from underneath an ’80s Land Rover Discovery which belongs to one of our neighbors. When she was looking to find out what was happening, a big man stepped out from between two cars, scaring her, so she ran in and alerted me. As I was leaving the house, we saw two men jump into the car, which backed down to exit the cul-de-sac and sped off. We tried to see the license plate, but were unsuccessful. When we went back to look at the Land Rover, we could see that both catalytic converters had been sawed off. A broken Sawzall blade was under the car. Unable to get a good look at the car, the best description I can give is that it is a late-model, 5-door mini SUV with roughly the same outline of a Ford Ecosport, dark blue or black in color. It had an oversized black rack on the top of the type which can be used for a rooftop tent.

BIKE THEFT: Be on the lookout for Steve‘s stolen bike: