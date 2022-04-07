TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday notes

6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Thursday, April 7th.

If the forecast bears out, today could be a summer preview – sunny with a high that could reach the 70s.

*We don’t have a status update on the 48th/Brandon sewer work, so be aware you might encounter a slowdown in that area.

*Highway 99 tunnel has its monthly maintenance closure Friday night.

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of reroutes/cancellations.

Water Taxi‘s on its regular schedule. Shuttle service is now serving all runs.

Ferries: WSF is still using the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

745th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Meantime, SDOT traffic-camera images are back.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.