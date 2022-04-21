West Seattle, Washington

22 Friday

45℉

UPDATE: 3 to hospital in 2-vehicle crash at Roxbury/21st

April 21, 2022 9:40 pm
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts | WS breaking news

9:40 PM: A car and pickup truck have collided at 21st/Roxbury, and Seattle Fire has sent a “rescue extrication” response. Two people were reported trapped in the car; one has been extricated, and they’re working to get the other one out. Roxbury is blocked both ways.

9:54 PM: That’s the view from the 15th/Roxbury traffic camera. Three people are reported hurt, between the two vehicles. Firefighters have told dispatch this was a “high-speed head-on” crash.

10 PM: The second trapped person has been removed from the car, firefighters have told dispatch.

10:14 PM: The three injured people are all being taken to the hospital. SFD says they are in “stable condition” and says the truck driver is a 41-year-old woman, the car driver is a 43-year-old man, and the car passenger is a 45-year-old man. Added photo above, taken by a person who was on the scene helping even before emergency crews arrived.

Share This

6 Replies to "UPDATE: 3 to hospital in 2-vehicle crash at Roxbury/21st"

  • WSlite April 21, 2022 (9:54 pm)
    Reply

    Yeah, I heard this collision while I was just walking my dog only 9 blocks away from where it happened. It was LOUD! Then I heard multiple sirens drive by within 5 minutes. I really hope everyone involved will be okay. Sounded like a very hard hit almost like a head on collision or something. Not sure of details but it was extremely loud from 9 blocks away.

    • John April 21, 2022 (10:13 pm)
      Reply

      It’s incredible how loud it can be! About 10 years ago there was an accident along Avalon that I heard from my dad’s apartment. I initially thought it was someone throwing glass into a recycle dumpster.

  • TH April 21, 2022 (10:01 pm)
    Reply

    Heard all of the rescue vehicles head down Roxbury a moment ago. Looks like a nasty collision! I hope everyone is ok. 

  • erinwest77 April 21, 2022 (10:06 pm)
    Reply

    First, and most importantly, I pray that everyone involved comes out of that okay. It sounded really scary with all the sirens and emergency vehicles rushing by.
    Second, I really appreciate the West Seattle Blog. Thank you for the reporting.

  • Alki resident April 21, 2022 (10:10 pm)
    Reply

    What does chap7 mean? 

    • WSB April 21, 2022 (10:28 pm)
      Reply

      Chaplain was called to help one of the drivers. Often you will see a chaplain dispatched because of a death but SFD has confirmed to me that there are NO fatalities.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.