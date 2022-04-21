UPDATE: 3 to hospital in 2-vehicle crash at Roxbury/21st

9:40 PM: A car and pickup truck have collided at 21st/Roxbury, and Seattle Fire has sent a “rescue extrication” response. Two people were reported trapped in the car; one has been extricated, and they’re working to get the other one out. Roxbury is blocked both ways.

9:54 PM: That’s the view from the 15th/Roxbury traffic camera. Three people are reported hurt, between the two vehicles. Firefighters have told dispatch this was a “high-speed head-on” crash.

10 PM: The second trapped person has been removed from the car, firefighters have told dispatch.

10:14 PM: The three injured people are all being taken to the hospital. SFD says they are in “stable condition” and says the truck driver is a 41-year-old woman, the car driver is a 43-year-old man, and the car passenger is a 45-year-old man. Added photo above, taken by a person who was on the scene helping even before emergency crews arrived.