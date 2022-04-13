THEATER: Now you can watch ArtsWest’s ‘This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing’ at home



(Cast of ‘This Girl …’, photographed by John McLellan)

Though the latest ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) play “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing” had its last performance at the playhouse this past Sunday, you still have one more chance to see it – if you buy a ticket for the pre-recorded streaming version. It’s available for online viewing any time until May 1st. Here’s a trailer, and the plot summary of the play by Finegan Kruckemeyer:

Triplet sisters are left in the forest by their woodcutter father. From this fairytale beginning, three resolutions are made – one sister will walk one way, one the other, and the third will stay right where she is. Twenty years later, having circumnavigated the globe, and fought Vikings, and crossed oceans, and tamed wilds, and achieved greatness, the three meet again, as women. What they learn on their separate journeys will change everything, and at the same time nothing, in this moving and irresistibly charming modern-day fairytale.

It’s a “universal” story, and family-friendly too, director Johamy Morales told us in an interview last month. Go here to buy your ticket to online viewing.

P.S. ArtsWest’s next play of the season is “Alma,” opening May 5th.