SUMMER CAMP: Explorer West Middle School offering week of cryptozoology!

Summer break gets ever closer, and many summer-camp opportunities have long been filled up. Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor) has one with openings, July 11-15, for rising 5th, 6th, and 7th graders – here’s what it’s about:

Curious what creatures lurk in the shadows of the Pacific Northwest? Join us as we explore different habitats and discover how scientists study elusive creatures and what separates solid science from quackery. The real thing is often stranger than fiction! We’ll examine fossils for evidence of evolution, visit the beach to learn how Native stories of sea serpents can shed light on local geology, explore adaptations with microscopes and perform hands-on science experiments. Each day will include a field trip or hike in a local park. Flyer attached! Contact Lisa at lisak@explorer-west.org with questions or to register.