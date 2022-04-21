SOON-TO-BE-SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Cruise season starts Saturday

(WSB reader photo sent in 2018 by Huck)

If you have a view of Elliott Bay, it’s about to get busier for the spring/summer: The Port of Seattle is expecting its first cruise-ship arrival of the season on Saturday (April 23rd) – the 4-year-old, 4,000-passenger-capacity Norwegian Bliss (above), docking at Bell Street Pier Cruise Terminal at Pier 66 downtown. The port’s announcement says 296 ship calls are expected this summer, with “an expected 1.2 million revenue passengers.” According to the full-season schedule, the first multi-arrival day will be a week from Saturday, with three ships due in on April 30th. The season will last exactly six months, with the last ship call scheduled for October 23rd.

P.S. If you’ve noticed a cruise ship here recently, that was Ovation of the Seas, same one that was hanging around last fall because its Australian season was canceled. It will start Alaska cruises from here next month.