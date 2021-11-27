West Seattle, Washington

SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Non-cruising cruise ship anchored again

November 27, 2021 12:43 pm
When we reported on Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas lingering in the area a month ago, the Port of Seattle told us it would be back. And today, it is (thanks for the tips), anchored at what’s known as Yukon Harbor, off Manchester, north of Blake Island. After the Alaska cruising season, it was originally scheduled to cruise Australia this winter, but the pandemic canceled that. The port told us it’s scheduled to spend some time in December docked at Pier 66 downtown. The ship isn’t currently scheduled for anything before the next Alaska cruising season opens in May.

  • Guy November 27, 2021 (1:20 pm)
    I wonder how much money they could make if it was moored downtown and open for guests kind of like a hotel? It would be cool to see the interior and all, but not be stuck on a cruise. 

