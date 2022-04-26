Rotary Club of West Seattle goes hybrid, grows membership

The Rotary Club of West Seattle just welcomed four new members – and is now having “hybrid” weekly meetings, so you can attend in person or online. Here’s an update from the club:

Come Join Us! West Seattle Rotary is now offering a hybrid option for our weekly meetings. We are meeting in person on Tuesdays at the Alki Masonic Hall (4736 40th SW) from 11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and have a Zoom Link option here to join virtually. Upcoming May programs:

Tuesday, May 3, 12:00 noon

Susan Carroll, Managing Director, Duke-UNC Rotary Peace Center

Celebrating 20 Years of the Duke-UNC Rotary Peace Center

Presentation: As we reach our 20th anniversary as one of the Rotary Peace Fellowship Program’s Centers, now is a good moment to react on how the program and the ‑eld of peacebuilding have changed over these past two decades.

Tuesday, May 10, 12:00 noon

Greg Dirks, Jim and Michelle Edwards, The West Seattle Big Band

Introducing The West Seattle Big Band

Presentation: A community-based 18 piece music ensemble that plays Big Band swing and jazz standards at events throughout the greater Seattle and Puget Sound.

Tuesday, May 17, 12:00 noon

Safo Mawuko Kutorwu, Founder of Denyigba LorLor , Ghana, Africa

“Tree Planting Project” Denyigba LorLor “Forest Regeneration” Donations here

Presentation: A grassroots NGO in West Africa battles hunger and climate change by planting trees along roads, schools and beaches.

Tuesday, May 24, 12:00 noon

Elizabeth Cruft-Anderson, CFRE, Senior Major Gifts Officer

Promoting Peace through Rotary International

Presentation: Rotary’s strength is our ability to join together the right people, united in common goals to create projects in our local communities and around the globe.

We formally inducted our four newest members at our meeting last week. In photo above: Acting Membership Chairman Martha Sidlo, new members Kristy Haro with John L. Scott, Tom Nychay is the owner of Gany Nychay Architecture, Greg Dirks is a long-time West Seattle resident and is retired, and Travis Hartman with State Farm Insurance, and President Alan Mitchell.