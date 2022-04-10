Next step on Alki Elementary’s road to rebuilding: Landmarks Board consideration

As Alki Elementary proceeds toward its levy-funded rebuild, it will go before the city Landmarks Board for consideration. Landmark nomination is a standard step in the process when a big Seattle Public Schools project like this is planned – we’ve reported on several prior instances, going back to the Denny/Sealth project in 2008, also including Fairmount Park Elementary, the former Genesee Hill Elementary , and the old Arbor Heights Elementary, all in 2013, among others. Though it’s largely a technicality, the full nomination process has to play out, so the board will have a hearing during its next online meeting at 3:30 pm Wednesday, April 20th, as previewed here. Meantime, the $66 million rebuild is expected to start construction after next school year; for the ’23-’24 and ’24-’25 school years, Alki will hold classes at the former Schmitz Park Elementary (currently temporary home to West Seattle Elementary during its addition project).

P.S. West Seattle has four schools that are fully designated as city landmarks – E.C. Hughes (Roxhill) Elementary, Gatewood Elementary, Madison Middle School, and West Seattle High School – here’s the map showing all city landmarks.