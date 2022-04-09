MOTHER’S DAY: Seattle Lutheran HS parents offer H.U.G.S. For Mothers & Special Others

Less than a month until Mother’s Day, here’s a school fundraiser that might help with your gift-giving:

H.U.G.S. for Mothers & Special Others

Seattle Lutheran High School – Parent Association Fundraiser

Hope. Unity. Gratitude. Saints.

Brighten someone’s day with a tasty treat and a bouquet!

Seattle Lutheran High School Parent Association is partnering with local businesses Bakery Nouveau and Flower Lab to offer chocolates and flowers for Mother’s Day weekend.

Funds raised go toward classroom grants, student scholarships and educational speakers.

ORDER HERE by Wednesday, April 20th

Contactless curbside pickup or local delivery to limited zip codes on Saturday, May 6th.

See the school website here for more information.