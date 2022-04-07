HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Transportation Coalition’s workshop to help you have your say on light-rail plan

6:01 PM: Just under way, both in-person and online, the West Seattle Transportation Coalition‘s workshop to help you with the process of commenting on West Seattle light-rail routing and station locations, as detailed in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement – a process that ends in three weeks. This is in part a drop-in event – the full agenda is here and below:

6:00 Doors Open

6:30 Welcome and Introductions

6:45 Overview of Light Rail Proposal

7:00 The EIS Process

7:15 Making Comments on the Draft EIS

7:45 Examples of Public Comments

8:00 Q&A

8:15 Write your public comment

8:30 Thank you and wrap-up

If you want to go in person, this is happening at American Legion Post 160 in The Triangle, 3618 SW Alaska. Online, the link is in our calendar listing.

6:30 PM: Update – WSTC says this is the new Zoom link. (We’re changing the link in our calendar listing too.)