HAPPENING NOW: Rain City Clay’s grand-opening celebration

(WSB photos/video)

Today’s the day Deb Schwartzkopf has been working toward for a long time – the grand opening of Rain City Clay in Arbor Heights. As we first reported nine months ago, it’s an expansion for her, joining Rat City Studios in White Center. This is a big space that facilitates not just art but also classes. Lots of work space – here for example are kilns:

Today’s celebration is on until 7 pm – with tours, refreshments, and art to enjoy – you can see how Rain City Clay has been renovating the former Brace Point Pottery:

Live music, too, with the Bobby Medina Jazz Quartet:

Rain City Clay is in the heart of Arbor Heights, at 4208 SW 100th.