CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUPS: Store targeted again; stolen pickup found

Two followups on West Seattle Crime Watch reports from last week:

BREAK-IN ATTEMPT: Last Thursday, we published this report of a burglary at Meeples Games. The shop says somebody then tried to break in the next day:

On Friday 4/22 at 5:00 am we had a second attempted break-in. These are the pictures of the Friday suspect. We are unsure if he is connected with the first two or not. Luckily he wasn’t able to get in. But he did completely destroy our door. We want to thank everyone who has offered to donate money to fix the door. Right now, the best way to help is to stop in and buy some games, have dinner and hang out, and share the posts. We also think that the truck in the first break-in was a Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport with an access cab in a lighter color.

If you have tips for police, this attempt is under the same incident # – 22-099401.

STOLEN PICKUP FOUND: Also on Thursday, we published this report about Sean‘s stolen 1992 Nissan pickup. Somebody spotted it on Monday. We checked with Sean to see if he indeed got it back, and he confirmed that today, sending this photo:

I got a call from the police at around noon yesterday. They ran out of gas off the west Seattle Bridge heading south on Delridge. I jumped it. put gas in it, and I have it.

Side note – When we get word someone has their stolen vehicle back, we go back to the original report and add the update, just in case somebody spots it days or weeks later and doesn’t know its rightful owner has it back … and we’ll be doing that with this one too.