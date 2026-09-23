FOOD NOTE: And now there are two bagel shops coming to West Seattle – Hey Bagel too

Thanks for the avalanche of tips on this – Now there are two bagel shops coming to West Seattle. Late today, the proprietor of Hey Bagel in University Village, Andrew Rubinstein, announced he’s just signed a lease on a new expansion location in West Seattle. He said it’ll be “just north of the Alaska Junction.” We just reached him via email to ask for specifics and he told WSB that it’ll be the almost-done mixed-use building at 4448 California SW. He expects to open the West Seattle shop in May. (The other bagel shop heading this way, as we’ve been reporting, is Royal Bagel, planning a Morgan Junction location.)