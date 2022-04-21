West Seattle, Washington

21 Thursday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen 1992 white Nissan pickup; hit-and-run driver damages apartment building

April 21, 2022 11:34 am
Two reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN PICKUP: WSB readers have been immensely helpful lately in finding stolen vehicles (like Zack’s van). Maybe you can help find Sean‘s pickup truck:

1992 Nissan pickup, stolen in the Admiral District (Wednesday) night, 4-19. I have owned it since 2000. Family history in every dent.

As shown, plates are B27758P. We’ll add the police-report # when we get it.

HIT-RUN: The photo’s from a reader who says this happened at Maris (4722 Fauntleroy Way SW) around 2:30 am:

No injuries, so no SFD dispatch; SPD confirms the driver fled after the crash, but the car was not stolen, and the incident remains under investigation.

