BIZNOTE: Thunder Road Guitars hosting live in-store concert Saturday

The new Admiral home of Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) will be a concert venue this Saturday afternoon, as announced by proprietor Frank Gross:
We are pleased to welcome Dave Hause and Tim Hause for a short in-store acoustic performance this Saturday, October 3rd, at 3 pm here at Thunder Road Guitars in Seattle. This in-store will be free and all ages.
Dave Hause & The Mermaid are in town playing 2 nights at the Sunset Tavern on Oct 2nd and 3rd, and we couldn’t be more stoked to welcome them here to Thunder Road in West Seattle.
Haven’t been to the shop yet? You’ll find it at 2611 California SW.
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