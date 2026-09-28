BIZNOTE: Thunder Road Guitars hosting live in-store concert Saturday

The new Admiral home of Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) will be a concert venue this Saturday afternoon, as announced by proprietor Frank Gross:

We are pleased to welcome Dave Hause and Tim Hause for a short in-store acoustic performance this Saturday, October 3rd, at 3 pm here at Thunder Road Guitars in Seattle. This in-store will be free and all ages.

Dave Hause & The Mermaid are in town playing 2 nights at the Sunset Tavern on Oct 2nd and 3rd, and we couldn’t be more stoked to welcome them here to Thunder Road in West Seattle.