1 MONTH AWAY! West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day registration continues

Exactly one month until the return of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day on Saturday, May 14, 2022! As of this afternoon, 120 sales of all sizes are registered for what we like to think of as one big day of person-to-person recycling. Registration will remain open until at least April 25th, so you still have time to think about it, if you haven’t decided whether to have a sale. (We close signups a few weeks before WSCGSD so we can have the map and guide with all the sale sites/listings available a week in advance.) If and when you’re ready to register, go here! Sale hours are 9 am-3 pm on May 14th; some sales might start earlier and/or end later – that’ll be in their listings.