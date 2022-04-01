West Seattle, Washington

15 Friday

48℉

1 MONTH AWAY! West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day registration continues

April 14, 2022 5:00 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Community Garage Sale Day | West Seattle news

Exactly one month until the return of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day on Saturday, May 14, 2022! As of this afternoon, 120 sales of all sizes are registered for what we like to think of as one big day of person-to-person recycling. Registration will remain open until at least April 25th, so you still have time to think about it, if you haven’t decided whether to have a sale. (We close signups a few weeks before WSCGSD so we can have the map and guide with all the sale sites/listings available a week in advance.) If and when you’re ready to register, go here! Sale hours are 9 am-3 pm on May 14th; some sales might start earlier and/or end later – that’ll be in their listings.

Share This

No Replies to "1 MONTH AWAY! West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day registration continues"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.