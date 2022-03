Kate reports a stolen van that is easily recognizable:

Our 1986 Volkswagen Vanagon was stolen sometime overnight or early in the morning March 10. It was parked on SW Trenton between 10th & 11th, across the street from Highland Park Elementary. License plate 674-YLE (WA). It’s pretty distinctive — brown and gold, hard top “Get Away” camper conversion — so we’re hoping someone might recognize it.